Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 25/2022 issued on 3 February 2022
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 2 February 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 292 ceasefire violations, including 48 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 75 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 114 ceasefire violations, including 23 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 118 ceasefire violations in the region.
- Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near government-controlled Pavlopil, Donetsk region.
- Soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces threatened to shoot down a Mission mini-UAV near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The Mission monitored the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at four checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk region. Its UAVs again encountered multiple instances of GPS signal interference assessed as caused by probable jamming.*