OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 25/2021 issued on 2 February 2021

Summary

The SMM recorded 38 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded four ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission recorded 72 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near non-government-controlled Holubivske, Luhansk region.

The Mission saw damage caused by shelling to two civilian properties in nongovernment-controlled Syhnalne, Donetsk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and again saw containers and construction works near the southern edge of the area near Zolote.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance, repairs and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entryexit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission visited three border crossing points outside government control in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.