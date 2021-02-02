Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 25/2021 issued on 2 February 2021

Summary

  • The SMM recorded 38 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded four ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The Mission recorded 72 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near non-government-controlled Holubivske, Luhansk region.

  • The Mission saw damage caused by shelling to two civilian properties in nongovernment-controlled Syhnalne, Donetsk region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and again saw containers and construction works near the southern edge of the area near Zolote.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance, repairs and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entryexit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission visited three border crossing points outside government control in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Oleksandrivske (formerly Rozy Liuksemburh), Donetsk region, and at a border crossing point near Izvaryne, Luhansk region.*

