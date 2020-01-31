OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 25/2020 issued on 31 January 2020
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Report
Published on 31 Jan 2020
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to facilitate maintenance to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure, including the phenol sludge reservoir near Zalizne.
- The SMM's freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint in non-government-controlled Zaichenko, in southern Donetsk region.