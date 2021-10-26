OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 251/2021 issued on 26 October 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 25 October 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 205 ceasefire violations, including 31 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 241 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded three ceasefire violations. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded seven ceasefire violations in the region.

An SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was assessed as targeted by small-arms fire near Mineralne, Donetsk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation, repair and construction of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.