OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 251/2020 issued on 21 October 2020

Summary

The SMM recorded three ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 19 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During night hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the latter two disengagement areas.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure, including repairs to water infrastructure near Pankivka and to enable construction work north and south of the bridge in Shchastia, in government-controlled and non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at an entry-exit checkpoint in Luhansk region.