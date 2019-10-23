OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 251/2019 issued on 23 October 2019

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 22 October 2019. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM continued to observe reconstruction works of the broken section of the bridge.

The Mission continued to observe the clearing of vegetation inside the disengagement area near Zolote. It saw military presence inside the disengagement areas near Petrivske and Zolote.

The SMM saw for the first time anti-tank mines near Styla.

The Mission observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in government- and non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.

The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate the operation of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure along the contact line.