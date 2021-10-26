Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 250/2021 issued on 25 October 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 24 October 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 22 and 24 October, the SMM recorded 406 ceasefire violations, including 60 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 134 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 22 and 24 October, the Mission recorded 37 ceasefire violations, including 12 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 49 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM observed that the gathering in front of the hotel where Mission members reside in non-government-controlled Donetsk city ended on 23 October. The SMM resumed its regular operations on 24 October.
- The Mission followed up on reports of damage to two civilian properties in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka, Luhansk region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repairs of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission's freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced multiple instances of jamming and probable jamming.*