OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 250/2020 issued on 20 October 2020

19:30 19 October 2020

The SMM recorded 19 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 18 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at an entry-exit checkpoint in Luhansk region.