OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 249/2021 issued on 23 October 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 22 October 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 134 ceasefire violations, including 15 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 169 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 49 ceasefire violations, including 11 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 71 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM observed that the gathering in front of the hotel where Mission members reside in non-government-controlled Donetsk city continued. There was no patrol movement in and out of its premises on 22 October.*

  • The Mission observed that the gathering ended on 23 October (outside the reporting period.)

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.* It registered ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at six entry-exit checkpoints (including the ones near Zolote and Shchastia) and at four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced instances of jamming and probable jamming.*

