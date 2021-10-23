OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 249/2021 issued on 23 October 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 22 October 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 134 ceasefire violations, including 15 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 169 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 49 ceasefire violations, including 11 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 71 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM observed that the gathering in front of the hotel where Mission members reside in non-government-controlled Donetsk city continued. There was no patrol movement in and out of its premises on 22 October.*

The Mission observed that the gathering ended on 23 October (outside the reporting period.)

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.* It registered ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at six entry-exit checkpoints (including the ones near Zolote and Shchastia) and at four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.