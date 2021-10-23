Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 248/2021 issued on 22 October 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 21 October 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 169 ceasefire violations, including 70 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 120 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 71 ceasefire violations, including 39 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded ten ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM corroborated reports of a man injured in non-government-controlled Oleksandrivka.

  • The Mission observed that the gathering in front of the hotel where Mission members reside in non-government-controlled Donetsk city continued. There was no patrol movement in and out of its premises on 21 October, except one administrative patrol to government-controlled areas. The gathering continued on 22 October.*

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.* It observed one illumination flare inside the disengagement area near Zolote.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including a truck blocking road M-04 near non-government-controlled Korsun, Donetsk region. Its UAVs again experienced instances of jamming and probable jamming.*

