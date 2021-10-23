OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 248/2021 issued on 22 October 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 21 October 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 169 ceasefire violations, including 70 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 120 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 71 ceasefire violations, including 39 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded ten ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM corroborated reports of a man injured in non-government-controlled Oleksandrivka.

The Mission observed that the gathering in front of the hotel where Mission members reside in non-government-controlled Donetsk city continued. There was no patrol movement in and out of its premises on 21 October, except one administrative patrol to government-controlled areas. The gathering continued on 22 October.*

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.* It observed one illumination flare inside the disengagement area near Zolote.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.