19 Oct 2019

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 248/2019 issued on 19 October 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 19 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.27 MB)

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations both in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
  • The Mission saw damage to a functioning school in non-government-controlled Oleksandrivka.
  • Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM saw workers from government-controlled areas laying gravel and cement at the foundations of and transporting removed parts of the broken section of the bridge.
  • The Mission observed military presence inside the disengagement areas near Petrivske and Zolote.
  • The SMM saw unexploded ordnance near non-government-controlled Verkhnoshyrokivske and demining activities near government-controlled Hranitne.
  • The Mission monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate the operation of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure along the contact line.
  • Restrictions of the Mission’s freedom of movement continued, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Verkhnoshyrokivske.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.