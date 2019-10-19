OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 248/2019 issued on 19 October 2019
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Report
Published on 19 Oct 2019 — View Original
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations both in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission saw damage to a functioning school in non-government-controlled Oleksandrivka.
- Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM saw workers from government-controlled areas laying gravel and cement at the foundations of and transporting removed parts of the broken section of the bridge.
- The Mission observed military presence inside the disengagement areas near Petrivske and Zolote.
- The SMM saw unexploded ordnance near non-government-controlled Verkhnoshyrokivske and demining activities near government-controlled Hranitne.
- The Mission monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate the operation of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure along the contact line.
- Restrictions of the Mission’s freedom of movement continued, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Verkhnoshyrokivske.