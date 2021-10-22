Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 247/2021 issued on 21 October 2021
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 20 October 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 120 ceasefire violations, including 38 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 216 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded ten ceasefire violations, including nine explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 53 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM observed that the gathering in front of the hotel where Mission members reside in non-government-controlled Donetsk city continued. There was no patrol movement in and out of its premises on 20 October. The gathering continued on 21 October.*
- The Mission conducted an administrative patrol from Donetsk city towards government-controlled areas on 21 October (outside the reporting period).
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.*
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation, repair and construction of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission's freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced instances of jamming and probable jamming.*