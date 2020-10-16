Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 247/2020 issued on 16 October 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 15 October 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded 60 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and three in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded one ceasefire violation in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the disengagement area near Zolote.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic and noted that the entry-exit checkpoint in Luhansk region was closed.
- In Lviv and Kherson, the SMM monitored public gatherings related to Defender of Ukraine Day.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*