18 Oct 2019

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 247/2019 issued on 18 October 2019

18 Oct 2019
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 17 October 2019. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded a similar number of ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.
  • The SMM followed up on reports of a boy injured due exploding ammunition in the Budonivskyi district of non-government-controlled Donetsk city.
  • Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM saw workers from government-controlled areas laying gravel at the foundations of the broken section of the bridge.
  • The Mission recorded ceasefire violations inside the Petrivske disengagement area. It observed military and military-type presence inside the disengagement areas near Petrivske and Zolote.
  • The SMM saw anti-tank mines near Spartak and mine hazard signs near Olenivka.
  • The Mission observed two truck convoys from the Russian Federation in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
  • The Mission monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate the operation of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure along the contact line.
  • Restrictions of the Mission’s freedom of movement continued, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Zaichenko.

