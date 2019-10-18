OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 247/2019 issued on 18 October 2019
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Report
Published on 18 Oct 2019 — View Original
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 17 October 2019. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded a similar number of ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.
- The SMM followed up on reports of a boy injured due exploding ammunition in the Budonivskyi district of non-government-controlled Donetsk city.
- Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM saw workers from government-controlled areas laying gravel at the foundations of the broken section of the bridge.
- The Mission recorded ceasefire violations inside the Petrivske disengagement area. It observed military and military-type presence inside the disengagement areas near Petrivske and Zolote.
- The SMM saw anti-tank mines near Spartak and mine hazard signs near Olenivka.
- The Mission observed two truck convoys from the Russian Federation in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate the operation of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure along the contact line.
- Restrictions of the Mission’s freedom of movement continued, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Zaichenko.