OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 246/2021 issued on 20 October 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 19 October 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 216 ceasefire violations, including 16 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 255 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 53 ceasefire violations, including two explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 135 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM followed up on reports of damage to three residential buildings in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka.

The Mission observed that the gathering in front of the hotel where Mission members reside in non-government-controlled Donetsk city continued. There was no patrol movement in and out of its premises on 19 October. The gathering continued on 20 October.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation, repairs and construction of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.