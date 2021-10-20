Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 246/2021 issued on 20 October 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 19 October 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 216 ceasefire violations, including 16 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 255 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 53 ceasefire violations, including two explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 135 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM followed up on reports of damage to three residential buildings in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka.

  • The Mission observed that the gathering in front of the hotel where Mission members reside in non-government-controlled Donetsk city continued. There was no patrol movement in and out of its premises on 19 October. The gathering continued on 20 October.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation, repairs and construction of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations south of Stanytsia Luhanska bridge, at a border crossing point near Voznesenivka and at the Chervona Mohyla railway station in Voznesenivka, all in Luhansk region. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced instances of probable jamming.

