Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 246/2020 issued on 15 October 2020

Summary

  • The SMM recorded one ceasefire violation in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in either region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening and night hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) spotted people inside the latter two disengagement areas.

  • An SMM long-range UAV spotted three cargo trains in a border area outside government control in Luhansk region.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • In Kyiv, the SMM monitored a public gathering related to Defender of Ukraine Day.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*

