OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 246/2020 issued on 15 October 2020

The SMM recorded one ceasefire violation in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in either region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening and night hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) spotted people inside the latter two disengagement areas.

An SMM long-range UAV spotted three cargo trains in a border area outside government control in Luhansk region.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

In Kyiv, the SMM monitored a public gathering related to Defender of Ukraine Day.