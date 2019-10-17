17 Oct 2019

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 246/2019 issued on 17 October 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 17 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (881.18 KB)

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 16 October 2019. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations both in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
  • The Mission saw damage to residential buildings in non-government-controlled Yasne.
  • Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM saw workers from government-controlled areas collecting cut wood near the broken section of the bridge.
  • The Mission recorded ceasefire violations inside the Petrivske disengagement area. It again saw military presence inside the disengagement areas near Petrivske and Zolote and continued observing the clearing of vegetation by the Ukrainian Armed Forces inside the latter.
  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near non-government-controlled Sentianivka (formerly Frunze).
  • The Mission observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.
  • The Mission monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate the operation of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure along the contact line, including at the Petrivske pumping station near Artema and to water pipelines near Novoluhanske.
  • Restrictions of the Mission’s freedom of movement continued.

