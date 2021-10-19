OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 245/2021 issued on 19 October 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 18 October 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 255 ceasefire violations, including 29 explosions. In the previous 24 hours it recorded 522 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 135 ceasefire violations, including 36 explosions. In the previous reporting 24 hours, it recorded 72 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM resumed patrolling at its Forward Patrol Base in Horlivka in the afternoon of 18 October. The Mission observed that the gathering in front of the hotel where Mission members reside in non-government-controlled Donetsk city continued. There was no patrol movement in and out of its premises on 18 October. The gathering continued on 19 October.*

The SMM observed a poster with a message critical of its activities attached to the fence of its office premises in Luhansk city.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.* It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation, repairs and construction of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.