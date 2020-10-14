Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 245/2020 issued on 14 October 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 13 October 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded no ceasefire violations in either Donetsk or Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 14 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and one in Luhansk region. The Mission had previously recorded no ceasefire violations in either region between the evenings of 24 and 25 September.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During night hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the latter two disengagement areas.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at an entry-exit checkpoint and the corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The SMM observed a calm situation in southern Kherson region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*