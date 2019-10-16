OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 245/2019 issued on 16 October 2019
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 15 October 2019. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.
Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM continued observing workers from government-controlled areas conduct construction work at the broken section of the bridge and members of the armed formations clearing of vegetation.
Inside the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske, the SMM continued seeing military and military-type presence. It continued observing clearing of vegetation by the Ukrainian Armed Forces inside the Zolote disengagement area.
The Mission monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate the operation of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure along the contact line.
The SMM monitored events related to the Defender of Ukraine Day.
Restrictions of the Mission’s freedom of movement continued, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Verkhnoshyrokivske and at a border crossing point in non-government-controlled Dovzhanske.