16 Oct 2019

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 245/2019 issued on 16 October 2019

from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 15 October 2019. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

  • Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM continued observing workers from government-controlled areas conduct construction work at the broken section of the bridge and members of the armed formations clearing of vegetation.

  • Inside the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske, the SMM continued seeing military and military-type presence. It continued observing clearing of vegetation by the Ukrainian Armed Forces inside the Zolote disengagement area.

  • The Mission monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate the operation of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure along the contact line.

  • The SMM monitored events related to the Defender of Ukraine Day.

  • Restrictions of the Mission’s freedom of movement continued, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Verkhnoshyrokivske and at a border crossing point in non-government-controlled Dovzhanske.

