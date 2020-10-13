OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 244/2020 issued on 13 October 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 12 October 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

The SMM recorded 14 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and one in Luhansk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded six ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region.

Two teenage boys were injured by the detonation of an explosive device in Nyzhnia Krynka, Donetsk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening and night hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the latter two disengagement areas, and during the daytime, the SMM also observed people inside the Petrivske disengagement area.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at an entry-exit checkpoint and corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations in Luhansk region.