15 Oct 2019

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 244/2019 issued on 15 October 2019

from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 14 October 2019. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

• Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

• Civilians, including children, injured from hand grenades and landmines in nongovernment-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

• Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles near government-controlled Novotroitske and Berezove.

• Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM continued observing clearing of vegetation by members of the armed formations.

• Inside the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske, the SMM continued seeing military and military-type presence and hardware.

• The Mission monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate the operation of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure along the contact line.

• The SMM monitored events related to the Defender of Ukraine Day.

• Restrictions of the Mission’s freedom of movement continued, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Bezimenne, Zaichenko, Novoazovsk, and at a border crossing point near non-government-controlled Izvaryne.*

