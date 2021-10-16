OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 243/2021 issued on 16 October 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 15 October 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 236 ceasefire violations, including 72 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 32 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 273 ceasefire violations, including 214 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 207 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM corroborated reports of a man and a woman injured in non-government-controlled Dokuchaievsk.

The Mission saw recent damage to a working school in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka, Luhansk region.

From the morning of 15 October, the SMM observed a gathering in front of the hotel where Mission members reside in non-government-controlled Donetsk city, which prevented any patrol movement in and out of its premises on 15 and 16 October.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.* It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation, maintenance and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM monitored gatherings in Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odessa, Ivano-Frankivsk and Mukacheve, Zakarpattia region.