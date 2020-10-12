OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 243/2020 issued on 12 October 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 11 October 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Between the evenings of 9 and 11 October, the SMM recorded ten ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 26 ceasefire violations in the region.

Between the evenings of 9 and 11 October, the SMM recorded no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded eight ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening and night hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the latter two disengagement areas.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission monitored a border crossing point outside government control in Luhansk region.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at an entry-exit checkpoint and corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The Mission followed up on an attack against an Orthodox Church of Ukraine chapel in Kharkiv city.