Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 243/2020 issued on 12 October 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 11 October 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • Between the evenings of 9 and 11 October, the SMM recorded ten ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 26 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • Between the evenings of 9 and 11 October, the SMM recorded no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded eight ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening and night hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the latter two disengagement areas.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission monitored a border crossing point outside government control in Luhansk region.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at an entry-exit checkpoint and corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

  • The Mission followed up on an attack against an Orthodox Church of Ukraine chapel in Kharkiv city.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a border crossing point outside government control near Izvaryne, Luhansk region, and at a checkpoint of the armed formations in Kreminets, Donetsk region.

