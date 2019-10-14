14 Oct 2019

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 243/2019 issued on 14 October 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 14 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1022.26 KB)

Summary

 Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 11 and 12 October, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

 Between the evenings of 12 and 13 October, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk region, compared with the previous 24 hours.

 Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM saw continued construction works at the broken section of the bridge.

 Inside the Zolote disengagement area, the SMM saw continued clearing of vegetation along road T-1316.

 Inside the Petrivske disengagement area, the SMM saw strengthening of positions and presence of armoured combat vehicles.

 The Mission observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in governmentcontrolled areas of Donetsk region.

 The SMM continued to observe anti-tank mines south of the bridge in Shchastia and observed possible unexploded ordnance in Novohryhorivka.

 Restrictions of the Mission’s freedom of movement continued, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Petrivske, Zaichenko, Verkhnoshyrokivske, and Novoazovsk, and at a border crossing point in non-government-controlled Voznesenivka.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.