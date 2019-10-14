OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 243/2019 issued on 14 October 2019

Summary

 Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 11 and 12 October, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

 Between the evenings of 12 and 13 October, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk region, compared with the previous 24 hours.

 Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM saw continued construction works at the broken section of the bridge.

 Inside the Zolote disengagement area, the SMM saw continued clearing of vegetation along road T-1316.

 Inside the Petrivske disengagement area, the SMM saw strengthening of positions and presence of armoured combat vehicles.

 The Mission observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in governmentcontrolled areas of Donetsk region.

 The SMM continued to observe anti-tank mines south of the bridge in Shchastia and observed possible unexploded ordnance in Novohryhorivka.

 Restrictions of the Mission’s freedom of movement continued, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Petrivske, Zaichenko, Verkhnoshyrokivske, and Novoazovsk, and at a border crossing point in non-government-controlled Voznesenivka.