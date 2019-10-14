OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 243/2019 issued on 14 October 2019
Summary
Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 11 and 12 October, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.
Between the evenings of 12 and 13 October, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk region, compared with the previous 24 hours.
Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM saw continued construction works at the broken section of the bridge.
Inside the Zolote disengagement area, the SMM saw continued clearing of vegetation along road T-1316.
Inside the Petrivske disengagement area, the SMM saw strengthening of positions and presence of armoured combat vehicles.
The Mission observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in governmentcontrolled areas of Donetsk region.
The SMM continued to observe anti-tank mines south of the bridge in Shchastia and observed possible unexploded ordnance in Novohryhorivka.
Restrictions of the Mission’s freedom of movement continued, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Petrivske, Zaichenko, Verkhnoshyrokivske, and Novoazovsk, and at a border crossing point in non-government-controlled Voznesenivka.