Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 242/2020 issued on 10 October 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 9 October 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded 26 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and eight in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded four ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening and night hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted a person inside the disengagement area near Zolote.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure and a transfer of funds in Luhansk region.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Olenivka, Donetsk region.