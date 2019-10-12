12 Oct 2019

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 242/2019 issued on 12 October 2019

from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 12 Oct 2019
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 11 October 2019. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

• Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

• Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM saw continued dismantling works at the broken section of the bridge.

• The SMM again observed illumination flares signalling readiness to renew disengagement in both the Zolote and Petrivske disengagement areas by the armed formations, however, the activities related to the renewal of the disengagement did not commence.

• The Mission observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in government-controlled areas of Donetsk region and non-government-controlled areas of both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

• The SMM monitored a peaceful protest in Odessa.

• Restrictions of the Mission’s freedom of movement continued, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Zaichenko.

