OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 24/2022 issued on 2 February 2022

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 1 February 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 75 ceasefire violations, including three explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 194 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 118 ceasefire violations, including 20 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 146 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM corroborated reports of a civilian casualty in non-government-controlled Oleksandrivka, Donetsk region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at a Mission mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near government-controlled Hranitne, Donetsk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission monitored the operation and repairs of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.