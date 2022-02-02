Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 24/2022 issued on 2 February 2022

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 1 February 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 75 ceasefire violations, including three explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 194 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 118 ceasefire violations, including 20 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 146 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM corroborated reports of a civilian casualty in non-government-controlled Oleksandrivka, Donetsk region.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at a Mission mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near government-controlled Hranitne, Donetsk region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The Mission monitored the operation and repairs of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at two checkpoints of the armed formations in southern Donetsk region.

