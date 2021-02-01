OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 24/2021 issued on 1 February 2021

Summary

Between the evenings of 29 and 31 January, the SMM recorded 65 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded nine ceasefire violations in the region.

Between the evenings of 29 and 31 January, the Mission recorded 23 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

Gunfire was assessed as directed at two SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles near government-controlled Chermalyk and non-government-controlled Oleksandrivka, Donetsk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. The Mission spotted for the first time three containers inside the northern edge of the area near Stanytsia Luhanska and again saw construction works near the southern edge of the area near Zolote.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance, construction and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entryexit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission monitored border areas and visited two border crossing points outside government control in Donetsk region.

The SMM monitored the security situation in south-east Kherson region.