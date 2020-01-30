OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 24/2020 issued on 30 January 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

A man was injured by an explosive device in Marinka in Donetsk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM saw multiple launch rocket systems and towed howitzers in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.

In Luhansk region, the SMM monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable repair works and maintenance to essential civilian infrastructure, including water wells near Slovianoserbsk.