OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 241/2021 issued on 15 October 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 14 October 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 32 ceasefire violations, including 20 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 230 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 207 ceasefire violations, including 157 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 95 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM corroborated reports of a boy injured due to an explosion in non-government-controlled Luhansk city. The Mission followed up on reports of damage to a residential house in non-government-controlled Pikuzy, Donetsk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission monitored four border crossing points outside government control in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as areas near the border with the Russian Federation in Donetsk region.

The SMM observed convoys of cargo trucks in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The Mission monitored gatherings in Lviv and Kyiv.