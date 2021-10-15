Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 241/2021 issued on 14 October 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 13 October 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 230 ceasefire violations, including 96 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 244 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 95 ceasefire violations, including 33 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 134 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.* It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure, as well as vegetation clearance.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission's freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations south of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge, on the southern edge of the disengagement area near Zolote and at a checkpoint near the disengagement area near Petrivske. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced instances of jamming.*