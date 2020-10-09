Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 241/2020 issued on 9 October 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 8 October 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded four ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 36 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and two in Luhansk region.
- A man died due to the detonation of an explosive object in Obozne, Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening and night hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the latter two disengagement areas.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at an entry-exit checkpoint and its corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.