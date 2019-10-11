OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 241/2019 issued on 11 October 2019

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM saw ongoing dismantling works at the broken section of the bridge.

The SMM observed illumination flares signalling readiness to renew disengagement in both the Zolote and Petrivske disengagement areas by the armed formations, however, the activities related to the renewal of the disengagement did not commence.

The Mission observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in government- controlled areas of Donetsk region and non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs of critical civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line, including to power lines near Artema and gas pipelines near Betmanove, maintenance works at the Phenol Sludge Reservoir near Zalizne, as well as the drilling of wells near Raivka.