Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 240/2020 issued on 8 October 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 7 October 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded 36 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and two in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded three ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and one in Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and saw people during the daytime inside former military positions inside the Zolote disengagement area.
- The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, including ten multiple launch rocket systems at three different locations, some of which were training areas.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at an entry-exit checkpoint in Luhansk region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including twice at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Kreminets, Donetsk region.