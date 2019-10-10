OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 240/2019 issued on 10 October 2019
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 10 Oct 2019
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.
- Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM saw ongoing dismantling works at the broken section of the bridge.
- The SMM observed a protest and an increased police and military presence outside the Zolote disengagement area. It also recorded ceasefire violations inside the Zolote and Petrivske disengagement areas.
- The Mission observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.
- The SMM observed trenches (some of them new), mines and damage to civilian properties in the area of the destroyed Donetsk International airport.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate repairs of critical civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line, including to power lines near Artema, maintenance works at the Phenol Sludge Reservoir near Zalizne as well as the drilling of wells near Raivka.
- Restrictions of the Mission’s freedom of movement continued, including at four checkpoints in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.*