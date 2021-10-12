OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 239/2021 issued on 12 October 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 11 October 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 220 ceasefire violations, including 50 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 126 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 71 ceasefire violations, including 27 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 94 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repairs of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.