OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 239/2020 issued on 7 October 2020
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 6 October 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded three ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and one in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded nine ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and five in Luhansk region.
- A woman and a boy were injured by the explosion of a device near Zolote-5/Mykhailivka, Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During night hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted a person inside the disengagement area near Zolote.
- The SMM saw four weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at an entry-exit checkpoint and the corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.