OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 238/2021 issued on 11 October 2021

Summary

-In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 8 and 10 October, the Mission recorded 150 ceasefire violations, including 35 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 47 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 8 and 10 October, the SMM recorded 120 ceasefire violations, including 49 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded two ceasefire violations in the region.

-The Mission corroborated a civilian casualty in non-government-controlled Sentianivka, Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repairs of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM visited two border crossing points outside government control and monitored areas close to the border with the Russian Federation in Donetsk region.

The Mission monitored the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region.

-The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations in Zhabunki, Donetsk region. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced multiple instances of jamming.*