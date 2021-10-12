Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 238/2021 issued on 11 October 2021

-In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 8 and 10 October, the Mission recorded 150 ceasefire violations, including 35 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 47 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 8 and 10 October, the SMM recorded 120 ceasefire violations, including 49 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded two ceasefire violations in the region.

-The Mission corroborated a civilian casualty in non-government-controlled Sentianivka, Luhansk region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repairs of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM visited two border crossing points outside government control and monitored areas close to the border with the Russian Federation in Donetsk region.

  • The Mission monitored the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region.

-The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations in Zhabunki, Donetsk region. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced multiple instances of jamming.*

