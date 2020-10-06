OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 238/2020 issued on 6 October 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 6 October 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

The SMM recorded nine ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and five in Luhansk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded eight ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and two in Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska,

Zolote and Petrivske. During evening hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted a person inside the disengagement area near Zolote.

The SMM saw 27 weapons in violations of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line, including at a training area in Donetsk region and at an airfield in Luhansk region.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission saw that the entry-exit checkpoint near Stanytsia Luhanska and the corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations had been reopened to civilian crossings.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic.