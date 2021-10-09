Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 237/2021 issued on 9 October 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 8 October 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 47 ceasefire violations, including nine explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 96 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded two ceasefire violations, both explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 17 ceasefire violation in the region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repairs of critical civilian infrastructure, and a transfer of funds from non-government to government-controlled areas.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at seven entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at two checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk region. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced multiple instances of jamming.*

