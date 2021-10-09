OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 237/2021 issued on 9 October 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 8 October 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 47 ceasefire violations, including nine explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 96 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded two ceasefire violations, both explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 17 ceasefire violation in the region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repairs of critical civilian infrastructure, and a transfer of funds from non-government to government-controlled areas.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at seven entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.