Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 237/2020 issued on 5 October 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 4 October 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- Between the evenings of 2 and 4 October, the SMM recorded 20 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 18 ceasefire violations in the region.
- Between the evenings of 2 and 4 October, the Mission recorded three ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded six ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening hours, an SMM long-range UAV spotted people inside the disengagement area near Zolote.
- The SMM noted that the entry-exit checkpoint in Stanytsia Luhanska and the corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations remained closed due to the wildfires.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM monitored border areas in the south-eastern and southern parts of Donetsk region and a border crossing point in Luhansk region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a border crossing point outside government control near Dovzhanske, Luhansk region.