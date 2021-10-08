OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 236/2021 issued on 8 October 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 7 October 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 96 ceasefire violations, including six explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 101 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 17 ceasefire violation, including eight explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded one ceasefire violation in the region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repairs of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The Mission monitored the security situation in south and south-east Kherson region.

The SMM monitored a gathering in Kyiv.