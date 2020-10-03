Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 236/2020 issued on 3 October 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 2 October 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded 18 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and six in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded one ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and four in Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM noted that the entry-exit checkpoint in Stanytsia Luhanska remained closed because of the wildfire.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at an entry-exit checkpoint and the corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations in Donetsk region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a non-government controlled checkpoint near Olenivka, Donetsk region.*