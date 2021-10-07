OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 235/2021 issued on 7 October 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 6 October 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

- In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 101 ceasefire violations, including five explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 253 ceasefire violations in the region.

- In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded one ceasefire violation. In the previous reporting period, it recorded eight ceasefire violations in the region.

- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repairs of critical civilian infrastructure.

- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

- The Mission's freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced instances of jamming.*