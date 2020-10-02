OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 235/2020 issued on 2 October 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 1 October 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

The SMM recorded one ceasefire violation in Donetsk region and four in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 40 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and eight in Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

In Luhansk region, it saw wildfires in and near the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska and Zolote.

The SMM noted that the entry-exit checkpoint in Stanytsia Luhanska was closed on the morning of 1 October due to a wildfire in the area.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.