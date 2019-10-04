04 Oct 2019

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 235/2019 issued on 4 October 2019

from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 4 October 2019. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission saw small-arms fire damage to a functioning school in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka.

  • Explosions occurred near the SMM in the Trudivski area of Donetsk city’s Petrovskyi district. Small-arms fire was assessed as aimed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near non-government-controlled Horlivka.

  • Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM continued to observe workers from government-controlled areas working on the pedestrian bypass bridge, constructing a new bus stop and clearing and burning vegetation.

  • The Mission observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas, including multiple-launch rocket systems.

  • The SMM saw mines near Vesela Hora and demining activities near Nyzhnie Lozove.

  • The Mission spotted probable trucks near Manych and vehicles near Cheremshyne on a dirt road in the middle of the night, areas beyond government-controlled near the border with the Russian Federation where there are no border crossing facilities.

  • The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station, and repair works to water pipelines between Zolote-3/Stakhanovets and Popasna.

  • Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued, including at a checkpoint in non-government-controlled Petrivske.* The SMM monitored a peaceful protest in Lviv related to the latest political developments.

