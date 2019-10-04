OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 235/2019 issued on 4 October 2019

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 4 October 2019. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission saw small-arms fire damage to a functioning school in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka.

Explosions occurred near the SMM in the Trudivski area of Donetsk city’s Petrovskyi district. Small-arms fire was assessed as aimed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near non-government-controlled Horlivka.

Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM continued to observe workers from government-controlled areas working on the pedestrian bypass bridge, constructing a new bus stop and clearing and burning vegetation.

The Mission observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas, including multiple-launch rocket systems.

The SMM saw mines near Vesela Hora and demining activities near Nyzhnie Lozove.

The Mission spotted probable trucks near Manych and vehicles near Cheremshyne on a dirt road in the middle of the night, areas beyond government-controlled near the border with the Russian Federation where there are no border crossing facilities.

The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station, and repair works to water pipelines between Zolote-3/Stakhanovets and Popasna.