OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 234/2021 issued on 6 October 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 5 October 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 253 ceasefire violations, including 17 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 178 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region the SMM recorded eight ceasefire violations, including five explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission followed up on reports of damage to a coalmine facility near non-government-controlled Yakovlivka and five civilian properties in non-government-controlled Horlivka, Donetsk region.

An SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was assessed as targeted by small-arms fire near non-government-controlled Nova Marivka, Donetsk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Near the disengagement area near Petrivske, it heard ceasefire violations assessed as a live-fire exercise.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repairs of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The SMM visited four border crossing points outside government control.

The Mission monitored the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region.