Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 234/2021 issued on 6 October 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 5 October 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 253 ceasefire violations, including 17 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 178 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region the SMM recorded eight ceasefire violations, including five explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The Mission followed up on reports of damage to a coalmine facility near non-government-controlled Yakovlivka and five civilian properties in non-government-controlled Horlivka, Donetsk region.

  • An SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was assessed as targeted by small-arms fire near non-government-controlled Nova Marivka, Donetsk region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Near the disengagement area near Petrivske, it heard ceasefire violations assessed as a live-fire exercise.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repairs of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

  • The SMM visited four border crossing points outside government control.

  • The Mission monitored the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at three checkpoints of the armed formations in southern Donetsk region, at their checkpoint near Kreminets, Donetsk region, and at a border crossing point outside government control near Izvaryne, Luhansk region. Its UAVs again experienced multiple instances of jamming.

