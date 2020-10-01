OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 234/2020 issued on 1 October 2020

Summary

The SMM recorded 40 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and eight in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded three ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska,

Zolote and Petrivske. During evening hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the latter two areas.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including at an entry-exit checkpoint and the corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations in Luhansk region.