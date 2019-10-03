03 Oct 2019

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 234/2019 issued on 3 October 2019

from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 2 October 2019. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
  • Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM continued observing works to a temporary pedestrian bypass to the broken section of the bridge.
  • The SMM saw small-arms fire damage to two civilian properties in Staromykhailivka.
  • The SMM saw a mortar tailfin inside the disengagement area near Zolote and recorded ceasefire violations near the Zolote and Petrivske disengagement areas.
  • The Mission observed a weapon in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled Donetsk city.
  • The SMM saw anti-tank mines near Vesela Hora and Dokuchaievsk.
  • The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station, electrical repair works in Pikuzy, and repair works to water pipelines between Zolote-3/Stakhanovets and Popasna.
  • Restrictions of the Mission’s access continued, including at three checkpoints in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region and near a border crossing point in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region.*
  • In Kyiv, the SMM monitored a peaceful protest related to the latest political developments.

